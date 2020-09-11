StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Empyrean Energy said it completed its £640.5K equity placing at a discount, and raised £200K from the sale of shares to Long State at a 3% premium.
The company placed 14,233,334 shares at a price of 4.5p a share, representing a 7.2% discount to the price of the company's shares on 10 September 2020.
In a separate statement, the company said it had sold 4m shares to Long State at a price of 5p a share, a 3% premium, raising £200K.
'The funds will be used to meet any project payment requirements on the company's portfolio of assets and for its general working capital requirementsm; the company said.
At 8:41am: [LON:EME] Empyrean Energy PLC share price was -0.1p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
