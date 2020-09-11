StockMarketWire.com - Property franchise group Belvoir said Mike Goddard, founder and former chairman of the company intended to sell up to 2m shares at a price of not less than 150 pence a share.

The placing shares represented up to approximately 5.7% of the issued share capital of the company, Belvoir said.




At 9:12am: [LON:BLV] Belvoir Lettings PLC share price was -10p at 152.5p



