StockMarketWire.com - Property franchise group Belvoir said Mike Goddard, founder and former chairman of the company intended to sell up to 2m shares at a price of not less than 150 pence a share.
The placing shares represented up to approximately 5.7% of the issued share capital of the company, Belvoir said.
At 9:12am: [LON:BLV] Belvoir Lettings PLC share price was -10p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
