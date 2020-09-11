StockMarketWire.com - Cloud and managed service group Maintel said it had appointed chief technology officer Dan Davies to its board.
Davies had worked with the company since 2016 initially as director of sales operations and then latterly as software and cloud technology director and as CTO since January.
At 9:35am: [LON:MAI] Maintel Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 212p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
