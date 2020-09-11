StockMarketWire.com - Internet platform services provider CentralNic said it had completed its discounted-equity raising gross proceeds of £30m.
The company privately sold 40m shares at a price of 75 a share, representing a discount of about 6.0% to the last closing price.
The net proceeds would be used to fund the acquisition of the Zeropark and Voluum businesses.
The consideration for the acquisition is $36m.
'The acquisition will expand CentralNic's monetisation segment following on from the acquisition of Team Internet in December 2019 and will both build market share in this segment and expand CentralNic's monetisation suppliers and customers,' the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:CNIC] Centralnic Group Plc share price was +1.25p at 81p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
