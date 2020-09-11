StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery and development company ImmuPharma said Avon Pharmaceuticals had confirmed the US Food & Drug Administration had yet to review the company's plans for an upcoming trial of a drug to treat lupus.
Avion, ImmuPharma's licensing partner for Lupuzor, had confirmed that 'whilst the review period by the FDA for an SPA request is normally up to 45 days (which has now passed), Avion has as yet not received a response from the FDA and as such the file is still in the review queue, due to the current workload at the FDA,' the company said.
At 9:57am: [LON:IMM] ImmuPharma PLC share price was -0.55p at 12.93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
