StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Aquila European Renewables Income Fund said it had entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a Portuguese solar portfolio for approximately €16m.
The assets in the portfolio were located in the south of Portugal with a total capacity of approximately 20 MWp. 'The projects are operational and will therefore immediately contribute to the dividend cover. Each project is expected to have an operational life of up to 30 years,' the company said.
Under the terms of the agreement, the seller would arrange power purchase agreements with suitable counterparties.
The transaction is expected to complete in October 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
