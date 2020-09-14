Interim Result
15/09/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)
15/09/2020 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)
15/09/2020 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
15/09/2020 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)
15/09/2020 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
15/09/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
15/09/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
15/09/2020 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
15/09/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
15/09/2020 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
15/09/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
15/09/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
15/09/2020 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
15/09/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
15/09/2020 Bango PLC (BGO)
16/09/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
16/09/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
16/09/2020 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
16/09/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
16/09/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
16/09/2020 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
16/09/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
16/09/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
16/09/2020 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
16/09/2020 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
17/09/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
17/09/2020 Next PLC (NXT)
17/09/2020 Safestyle UK PLC (SFE)
17/09/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
17/09/2020 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
17/09/2020 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
17/09/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
18/09/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
19/09/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
19/09/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
19/09/2020 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
19/09/2020 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
22/09/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
22/09/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
Final Result
15/09/2020 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
16/09/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
16/09/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
16/09/2020 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
16/09/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
16/09/2020 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
17/09/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
17/09/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
17/09/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
17/09/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
17/09/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
17/09/2020 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
17/09/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
22/09/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
AGM / EGM
15/09/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
15/09/2020 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
15/09/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
15/09/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
15/09/2020 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)
16/09/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
16/09/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
16/09/2020 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
16/09/2020 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
16/09/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
16/09/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
16/09/2020 Eckoh PLC (ECK)
17/09/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
17/09/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
17/09/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
17/09/2020 Sqn Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF)
17/09/2020 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
17/09/2020 Trakm8 Holdings PLC (TRAK)
17/09/2020 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)
17/09/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
17/09/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
17/09/2020 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
17/09/2020 Fih Group PLC (FIH)
17/09/2020 Jpmorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (JPB)
17/09/2020 Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD)
18/09/2020 Kore Potash PLC (KP2)
18/09/2020 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
18/09/2020 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
18/09/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
18/09/2020 Eurasia Mining PLC (EUA)
18/09/2020 iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS Etf (Dist) (ISF)
18/09/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)
22/09/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
Trading Statement
17/09/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
18/09/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)
Ex-Dividend
15/09/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
16/09/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
16/09/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
17/09/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
17/09/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
17/09/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
17/09/2020 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
17/09/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
18/09/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
18/09/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
18/09/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
18/09/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
18/09/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
18/09/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
18/09/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
18/09/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
