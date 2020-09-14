StockMarketWire.com -

AU

15/09/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index


CA

15/09/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
15/09/2020 13:30 Monthly Survey of Manufacturing


CH

15/09/2020 07:30 Import Price Index
15/09/2020 07:30 PPI


CN

15/09/2020 04:30 Fixed Assets Investment
15/09/2020 04:30 Retail sales
15/09/2020 04:30 Industrial Output


DE

15/09/2020 10:00 ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment


EU

15/09/2020 10:00 Labour Cost Index


FR

15/09/2020 07:45 CPI
15/09/2020 09:00 IEA Oil Market Report


IE

15/09/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports


IT

15/09/2020 09:00 CPI


JP

15/09/2020 05:30 Revised Retail Sales
15/09/2020 16:00 Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting


UK

15/09/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics


US

15/09/2020 13:30 Import & Export Price Indexes
15/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

