StockMarketWire.com - RNA-focused therapy developer Silence Therapeutics said it had appointed Mark Rothera as its new chief executive.
Executive chairman Iain Ross had assumed his previous position of non-executive chairman.
Rothera was previously CEO of Orchard Therapeutics and had also served as chief commercial officer of PTC Therapeutics.
Silence Therapeutics said his appointment followed the completion of its Nasdaq listing on 8 September and aligned with the strategy of increasing its presence in the US.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: