StockMarketWire.com - RNA-focused therapy developer Silence Therapeutics posted a deeper first-half loss and said it had appointed Mark Rothera as its new chief executive.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £13.3m, compared to losses of £9.6m on-year, and included a doubling of R&D spending to £10.2m.
Executive chairman Iain Ross had assumed his previous position of non-executive chairman.
Rothera was previously CEO of Orchard Therapeutics and had also served as chief commercial officer of PTC Therapeutics.
Silence Therapeutics said his appointment followed the completion of its Nasdaq listing on 8 September and aligned with the strategy of increasing its presence in the US.
During the first half, the company had continued to advance both of its product candidates, SLN360 for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, and SLN124 for the treatment of beta-thalassaemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
