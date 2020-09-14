StockMarketWire.com - Investment company HgCapital Trust lifted its interim dividend after reporting a rise in first-after net asset value per share, despite a difficult backdrop brought on by the pandemic.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, net asset value per share rose 6.6% to 268.5p from 255.1p in December last year, compared with the FTSE All-Share returns of -17.5%.
The share price total return fell 7.3% over the period.
HGT said it was 'advanced negotiations' on a further £200m debt facility with term sheets approved.
The interim dividend was raised to 2.0p per share, up from 1.8p per share.
'Strong earnings, realisations at uplifts to book value and supporting the management teams of the underlying portfolio businesses will continue to drive value for shareholders in HGT,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
