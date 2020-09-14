StockMarketWire.com - Leisure operator Brighton Pier reported better-than-expected performance in the period from 4 July through September 6, after sales rose 77% in the period on-year.
On a divisional basis, during this same period, revenue for the pier was 78% compared to last year, for the open golf sites was 86% compared to last year, and for the open bar sites was 59% compared to last year, the company said.
But its bars division had to terminate the contracts for staff for whom it cannot currently provide any prospect of work for the foreseeable future after the government decided to avoid making any commitment to an opening date of late-night bars, which had been scheduled to re-open in October, the company said.
Brighton Pier confirmed that at Brighton Palace Pier, six of its eight golf sites and two of its twelve bars reopened on 4 July and the remaining two golf sites and soft play on the Pier reopened on 24 August.
'Trading on the pier, in our golf sites and the two food led bars that opened on the 4 July,' the company said. 'At 77% of last year, it is better than expectations and while visitor numbers are down on last year spend per head has grown by 20%.'
'There remains however an urgent need for the Government to agree a plan for the re-opening of our late night estate so that we can manage their return to business as quickly and effectively as possible,' it added.
At 8:43am: [LON:PIER] The Brighton Pier Group Plc share price was +2.5p at 33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
