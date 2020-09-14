StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said it had resumed British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine following a brief pause that was caused by a participant experiencing an adverse reaction.
Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, had resumed in the UK following confirmation by the health authorities that it was 'safe to do so,' the company said.
At 8:51am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was -3.5p at 8425.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
