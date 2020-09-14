StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics proposed its maiden dividend after reporting a rise in first-half profit on improved performance in its core business.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £6.2m from £2.2m on-year as revenue rose 23% to £26.3m.
'Core business revenues delivered a more robust performance in the face of COVID-19 headwinds than management expected, with 8% year-on-year decrease in core business sales (excluding PrimeStore MTM sales), with signs that H2 recovery is underway,' the company said.
The company said its shareholders had approved the payment of a dividend of 1p per ordinary share, to be paid on 1 December 2020.
'Overall, the full year performance remains likely to exceed previously revised management expectations,' it added.
"In a financial year dominated by Brexit and political uncertainties, it is pleasing to report performance that is only slightly reduced from last financial year, and also to propose a final dividend to shareholders.
At 9:03am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was -2.75p at 54.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: