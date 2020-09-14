StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group Tavistock Investment said it had miscounted the number of shares it had on issue due to an administrative error in 2015.
The company said the number of shares it had on issue did not match the number for which applications had been made for admission to trading on AIM.
Tavistock Investment said it had therefore applied for 1,733,030 shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, representing about 0.29% of its issued capital and expected to become effective on or around 18 September.
At 9:34am: [LON:TAVI] Tavistock Investments Plc share price was 0p at 1.95p
