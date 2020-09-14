StockMarketWire.com - Transport services group Journeo swung to a profit in the first half of the year on higher revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £88K compared with a loss of £412K as revenue increased by £1.1m to £6.8m.
'Despite the Covid-19 challenges, the group performed well in the first half and has made a good start to H2, securing a contract valued at £2m with Abellio London and the £0.8m purchase orders from West Midlands Combined Authority, announced on 3 August 2020 and 23 July 2020 respectively,' the company said.
'In the last few days, we have also received a further £0.3m Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) order, adding to the £1.9m order announced on 27 February 2020,' it added.
