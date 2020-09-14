StockMarketWire.com - Business consultancy Panoply said it was confident of meeting its recently upgraded annual earnings expectations amid strong trading since its last update.
'Following the group's record performance in the first quarter, in which we delivered organic revenue growth of 10% on a like-for-like basis, I am pleased to report that trading remains strong,' chairman Mark Smith said in AGM speech notes.
Smith said Panoply had signed around £10m of new contract wins in the first two months of the current quarter, including a £1.8m contract with Cheshire West and Chester Council.
'The board are confident that results for the full year will be in line with their recently upgraded expectations and in their ability to achieve their three-year commercial vision to deliver £100m run rate revenue by 31 March 2023 with EBITDA of £12-14m,' he said.
'The group anticipates the positive momentum to continue and we look forward to providing further updates to the market in due course.'
