StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payments company Boku said it had added eWallet payments via KakaoPay in South Korea for one of its video games partners.
KakaoPay would augment the direct carrier billing payment options already provided by Boku across all three major mobile operators in South Korea, the company said. 'Of the roughly 70 million mobile subscriptions in South Korea, over 25 million of them are monthly active users of KakaoPay,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:BOKU] Boku Inc. share price was +2p at 96p
