FTSE 100
Rio Tinto                               5017.50       +4.88%
Glencore                                 182.46       +4.39%
Ocado Group                             2359.00       +4.10%
Bae Systems                              520.20       +2.40%
Evraz                                    333.25       +2.10%
International Consolidated Airlines      138.43      -30.92%
Fresnillo                               1264.25       -5.12%
Jd Sports Fashion                        786.30       -3.92%
Taylor Wimpey                            109.75       -3.81%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               179.50       -3.49%

FTSE 250
G4S                                      182.00      +24.74%
Ferrexpo                                 189.35       +7.65%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             327.00       +7.21%
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust              905.50       +4.56%
Renishaw                                5185.00       +4.33%
Capital & Counties Properties            120.90       -7.57%
Ascential                                288.80       -6.96%
Workspace Group                          513.50       -6.04%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 193.55       -5.40%
Rank Group                               119.00       -4.80%

FTSE 350
G4S                                      182.00      +24.74%
Ferrexpo                                 189.35       +7.65%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             327.00       +7.21%
Rio Tinto                               5017.50       +4.88%
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust              905.50       +4.56%
International Consolidated Airlines      138.43      -30.92%
Capital & Counties Properties            120.90       -7.57%
Ascential                                288.80       -6.96%
Workspace Group                          513.50       -6.04%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 193.55       -5.40%

AIM
Surface Transforms                        43.00      +75.51%
Starvest                                  20.25      +37.29%
Eve Sleep                                  6.75      +35.00%
Red Rock Resources                         1.05      +28.83%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          3.78      +27.27%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        6.05      -36.98%
Zenith Energy                              0.45      -14.29%
PV Crystalox Solar                        36.20      -12.56%
G3 Exploration                            10.33      -12.09%
Kodal Minerals                             0.07      -11.76%

Overall Market
Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S       25.18     +371.54%
Surface Transforms                        43.00      +75.51%
Starvest                                  20.25      +37.29%
Eve Sleep                                  6.75      +35.00%
Red Rock Resources                         1.05      +28.83%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        6.05      -36.98%
International Consolidated Airlines      138.43      -30.92%
Costain Group                             41.43      -14.49%
Zenith Energy                              0.45      -14.29%
PV Crystalox Solar                        36.20      -12.56%