FTSE 100 Rio Tinto 5017.50 +4.88% Glencore 182.46 +4.39% Ocado Group 2359.00 +4.10% Bae Systems 520.20 +2.40% Evraz 333.25 +2.10% International Consolidated Airlines 138.43 -30.92% Fresnillo 1264.25 -5.12% Jd Sports Fashion 786.30 -3.92% Taylor Wimpey 109.75 -3.81% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 179.50 -3.49% FTSE 250 G4S 182.00 +24.74% Ferrexpo 189.35 +7.65% Watches Of Switzerland Group 327.00 +7.21% Baillie Gifford Japan Trust 905.50 +4.56% Renishaw 5185.00 +4.33% Capital & Counties Properties 120.90 -7.57% Ascential 288.80 -6.96% Workspace Group 513.50 -6.04% Crest Nicholson Holdings 193.55 -5.40% Rank Group 119.00 -4.80% FTSE 350 G4S 182.00 +24.74% Ferrexpo 189.35 +7.65% Watches Of Switzerland Group 327.00 +7.21% Rio Tinto 5017.50 +4.88% Baillie Gifford Japan Trust 905.50 +4.56% International Consolidated Airlines 138.43 -30.92% Capital & Counties Properties 120.90 -7.57% Ascential 288.80 -6.96% Workspace Group 513.50 -6.04% Crest Nicholson Holdings 193.55 -5.40% AIM Surface Transforms 43.00 +75.51% Starvest 20.25 +37.29% Eve Sleep 6.75 +35.00% Red Rock Resources 1.05 +28.83% Chariot Oil & Gas 3.78 +27.27% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.05 -36.98% Zenith Energy 0.45 -14.29% PV Crystalox Solar 36.20 -12.56% G3 Exploration 10.33 -12.09% Kodal Minerals 0.07 -11.76% Overall Market Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S 25.18 +371.54% Surface Transforms 43.00 +75.51% Starvest 20.25 +37.29% Eve Sleep 6.75 +35.00% Red Rock Resources 1.05 +28.83% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.05 -36.98% International Consolidated Airlines 138.43 -30.92% Costain Group 41.43 -14.49% Zenith Energy 0.45 -14.29% PV Crystalox Solar 36.20 -12.56%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
