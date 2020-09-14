StockMarketWire.com - Shares in security company G4S surged on Monday after it received a £2.95bn hostile takeover bid from Canadian rival Garda World Security.
G4S jumped 24% to 181.55p after private-equity-backed Garda offered 190p cash per G4S share.
Garda said it had made three attempts to engage with the G4S board over the last three months.
'Our valuation offers a certain path for G4S's shareholders to immediately recover lost value,' Garda chairman Stephan Cretier said.
'We encourage shareholders to ask G4S's board to begin engaging with us.'
