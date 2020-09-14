StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Central Asia Metals said a short-term leakage of tailings had occurred from its Sasa zinc and lead project in North Macedonia into the local river.
The leakage, which occurred at around 5.00am this morning, was stopped soon after and nobody has been harmed, the company said.
'All relevant parties have been informed in North Macedonia and, in conjunction with the appropriate national authorities, an investigation is now underway to ascertain the volume of leaked material as well as the root cause,' it added.
The processing plant at Sasa was not currently operational. Central Asia Metals said it would provide market updates as more information became available.
At 1:26pm: [LON:CAML] Central Asia Metals PLC share price was -7.5p at 172.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: