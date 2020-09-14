StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Thor Mining booked a full-year loss as it developed projects in Australia and the US.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to £0.92m, compared to losses of £0.74m on-year.
Executive chairman Mick Billing said the company had 'a very active year', in terms of advancing existing projects investigating new projects.
'If the broad basket minerals sector is setting up for a buoyant price cycle, then your company is well prepared to participate,' Billing said.
