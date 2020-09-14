FTSE 100 Rio Tinto 5016.00 +4.85% Ocado Group 2368.50 +4.52% Glencore 182.37 +4.34% Bae Systems 523.10 +2.97% Compass Group 1310.75 +2.93% International Consolidated Airlines 139.13 -30.57% Fresnillo 1262.50 -5.25% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 179.25 -3.63% Taylor Wimpey 110.10 -3.51% Jd Sports Fashion 789.70 -3.51% FTSE 250 G4S 182.18 +24.87% Watches Of Switzerland Group 337.75 +10.74% Ferrexpo 189.40 +7.67% Renishaw 5192.50 +4.48% Baillie Gifford Japan Trust 903.50 +4.33% Ascential 288.40 -7.09% Capital & Counties Properties 122.30 -6.50% Workspace Group 514.25 -5.90% Crest Nicholson Holdings 192.60 -5.87% Rank Group 118.90 -4.88% FTSE 350 G4S 182.18 +24.87% Watches Of Switzerland Group 337.75 +10.74% Ferrexpo 189.40 +7.67% Rio Tinto 5016.00 +4.85% Ocado Group 2368.50 +4.52% International Consolidated Airlines 139.13 -30.57% Ascential 288.40 -7.09% Capital & Counties Properties 122.30 -6.50% Workspace Group 514.25 -5.90% Crest Nicholson Holdings 192.60 -5.87% AIM Surface Transforms 43.00 +75.51% Starvest 20.05 +35.93% Chariot Oil & Gas 3.93 +32.32% Eve Sleep 6.55 +31.00% Red Rock Resources 1.05 +28.83% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.20 -35.42% Zenith Energy 0.45 -14.29% Premier Veterinary Group 32.50 -13.33% PV Crystalox Solar 36.20 -12.56% Infrastructure India 1.15 -11.54% Overall Market Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S 25.18 +371.54% Surface Transforms 43.00 +75.51% Starvest 20.05 +35.93% Chariot Oil & Gas 3.93 +32.32% Eve Sleep 6.55 +31.00% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.20 -35.42% International Consolidated Airlines 139.13 -30.57% Zenith Energy 0.45 -14.29% Premier Veterinary Group 32.50 -13.33% Nanoco Group 13.34 -12.70%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -