FTSE 100
Rio Tinto                               5016.00       +4.85%
Ocado Group                             2368.50       +4.52%
Glencore                                 182.37       +4.34%
Bae Systems                              523.10       +2.97%
Compass Group                           1310.75       +2.93%
International Consolidated Airlines      139.13      -30.57%
Fresnillo                               1262.50       -5.25%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               179.25       -3.63%
Taylor Wimpey                            110.10       -3.51%
Jd Sports Fashion                        789.70       -3.51%

FTSE 250
G4S                                      182.18      +24.87%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             337.75      +10.74%
Ferrexpo                                 189.40       +7.67%
Renishaw                                5192.50       +4.48%
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust              903.50       +4.33%
Ascential                                288.40       -7.09%
Capital & Counties Properties            122.30       -6.50%
Workspace Group                          514.25       -5.90%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 192.60       -5.87%
Rank Group                               118.90       -4.88%

AIM
Surface Transforms                        43.00      +75.51%
Starvest                                  20.05      +35.93%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          3.93      +32.32%
Eve Sleep                                  6.55      +31.00%
Red Rock Resources                         1.05      +28.83%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        6.20      -35.42%
Zenith Energy                              0.45      -14.29%
Premier Veterinary Group                  32.50      -13.33%
PV Crystalox Solar                        36.20      -12.56%
Infrastructure India                       1.15      -11.54%

