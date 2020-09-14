FTSE 100 Rio Tinto 5000.25 +4.52% Ocado Group 2350.00 +3.71% Glencore 180.78 +3.43% Compass Group 1314.75 +3.24% Bae Systems 521.70 +2.70% International Consolidated Airlines 135.43 -32.42% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 178.25 -4.17% Jd Sports Fashion 786.60 -3.89% Pearson 516.40 -3.62% Fresnillo 1293.00 -2.96% FTSE 250 G4S 181.18 +24.18% Ferrexpo 189.55 +7.76% Watches Of Switzerland Group 328.25 +7.62% Chemring Group 252.00 +4.78% Renishaw 5207.50 +4.78% Ascential 290.00 -6.57% Capital & Counties Properties 122.45 -6.38% Rank Group 117.50 -6.00% Crest Nicholson Holdings 195.70 -4.35% Energean 510.10 -4.28% FTSE 350 G4S 181.18 +24.18% Ferrexpo 189.55 +7.76% Watches Of Switzerland Group 328.25 +7.62% Renishaw 5207.50 +4.78% Chemring Group 252.00 +4.78% International Consolidated Airlines 135.43 -32.42% Ascential 290.00 -6.57% Capital & Counties Properties 122.45 -6.38% Rank Group 117.50 -6.00% Crest Nicholson Holdings 195.70 -4.35% AIM Surface Transforms 42.50 +73.47% Chariot Oil & Gas 4.43 +49.16% Starvest 20.05 +35.93% Eve Sleep 6.70 +34.00% Red Rock Resources 1.05 +28.83% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.15 -35.94% Central Asia Metals 148.90 -17.28% Oracle Power 0.70 -15.15% Concepta 1.00 -14.89% Zenith Energy 0.45 -14.29% Overall Market Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S 25.18 +371.54% Surface Transforms 42.50 +73.47% Chariot Oil & Gas 4.43 +49.16% Starvest 20.05 +35.93% Eve Sleep 6.70 +34.00% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.15 -35.94% International Consolidated Airlines 135.43 -32.42% Central Asia Metals 148.90 -17.28% Oracle Power 0.70 -15.15% Concepta 1.00 -14.89%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
