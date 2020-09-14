StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rio Tinto                               5000.25       +4.52%
Ocado Group                             2350.00       +3.71%
Glencore                                 180.78       +3.43%
Compass Group                           1314.75       +3.24%
Bae Systems                              521.70       +2.70%
International Consolidated Airlines      135.43      -32.42%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               178.25       -4.17%
Jd Sports Fashion                        786.60       -3.89%
Pearson                                  516.40       -3.62%
Fresnillo                               1293.00       -2.96%

FTSE 250
G4S                                      181.18      +24.18%
Ferrexpo                                 189.55       +7.76%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             328.25       +7.62%
Chemring Group                           252.00       +4.78%
Renishaw                                5207.50       +4.78%
Ascential                                290.00       -6.57%
Capital & Counties Properties            122.45       -6.38%
Rank Group                               117.50       -6.00%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 195.70       -4.35%
Energean                                 510.10       -4.28%

FTSE 350
AIM
Surface Transforms                        42.50      +73.47%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          4.43      +49.16%
Starvest                                  20.05      +35.93%
Eve Sleep                                  6.70      +34.00%
Red Rock Resources                         1.05      +28.83%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        6.15      -35.94%
Central Asia Metals                      148.90      -17.28%
Oracle Power                               0.70      -15.15%
Concepta                                   1.00      -14.89%
Zenith Energy                              0.45      -14.29%

Overall Market
Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S       25.18     +371.54%
