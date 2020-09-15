CA
16/09/2020 13:30 International transactions in securities
16/09/2020 13:30 CPI
18/09/2020 13:30 Retail trade
18/09/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
21/09/2020 13:30 New housing price index
CH
17/09/2020 07:00 Trade Balance
21/09/2020 08:00 Balance of payments
DE
18/09/2020 07:00 PPI
ES
21/09/2020 08:00 Trade balance
EU
16/09/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
17/09/2020 10:00 Construction output
17/09/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
18/09/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
IT
17/09/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU
18/09/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
18/09/2020 10:00 Balance of Payments
JP
16/09/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
18/09/2020 00:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-food (Nation)
UK
16/09/2020 00:01 Scottish Retail Sales Monitor
16/09/2020 07:00 Consumer Price Index
16/09/2020 07:00 Producer Price Index
16/09/2020 09:30 UK House Price Index
17/09/2020 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
18/09/2020 07:00 Retail Sales
21/09/2020 00:01 Rightmove house price index
US
16/09/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
16/09/2020 13:30 Advance Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services
16/09/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
16/09/2020 15:00 Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales
16/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
16/09/2020 19:00 Interest rate decision
16/09/2020 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
17/09/2020 13:30 Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
17/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
17/09/2020 13:30 New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits
17/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
18/09/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
18/09/2020 15:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com