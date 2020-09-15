Interim Result
15/09/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
15/09/2020 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
15/09/2020 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)
15/09/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
15/09/2020 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
15/09/2020 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)
15/09/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
15/09/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
15/09/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
15/09/2020 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
15/09/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
15/09/2020 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
15/09/2020 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
15/09/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)
15/09/2020 Bango PLC (BGO)
Final Result
15/09/2020 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
AGM / EGM
15/09/2020 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)
15/09/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
15/09/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
15/09/2020 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
15/09/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
Ex-Dividend
15/09/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com