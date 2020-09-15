StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had won new orders worth a combined £4m from the UK's Ministry of Defence for oxygen generation and carbon dioxide removal devices.
The orders formed part of a £22m framework contract previously entered into with the ministry to manage equipment availability and provide spares for air purification systems, as announced on 3 April.
Thee devices would be supplied to the Royal Navy during the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
