StockMarketWire.com - Digital security and privacy software business Kape Technologies reported a rise in first-half profit after almost doubling revenue on strong user growth.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose to $1.4m from $1.3m on-year as revenue increased 97% to $59.0m.
The total number of subscribers increased to 2.380m as at 30 June 2020, from 2.308m at 31 December 2019, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it remained confident in the group achieving revenues of between $120-to-$123m and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of between $35-to-$38m in the full year 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
