StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said had entered into an agreement with a US company for large-scale manufacture and commercialisation of a number of its SweetBiotix products.
The agreement granted the US company, which wasn't named, an exclusive worldwide license in return for it bearing the costs relating to product manufacturing and marketing.
OptiBiotix said it would receive a modest six-figure payment from the company on signing the agreement and at 12 monthly intervals until product launch.
Additional similar payments, it added, would be due on product launch plus royalties on all future product sales.
Enhanced royalty payments would be made to OptiBiotix on sale of SweetBiotix products by the company to 11 application or innovation partners with whom OptiBiotix had been in long term discussions.
At 8:01am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +4p at 53.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
