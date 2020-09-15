StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in the three months July, up from 3.9% previously, according to the Office For National Statistics.
The rise was in line with market expectations.
The claimant count rose to 73.7K, up from 69.9K, but that increase was below market expectations of a rise to 99.5k.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
