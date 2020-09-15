StockMarketWire.com - Fire protection company London Security reported a fall in first-half profit as the coronavirus outbreak 'significantly' impacted performance across its businesses.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £7.5m from £10.4m on-year as revenue decreased 6.3% to £67.2m.
'Although there has been some return to normality in our business some customers remain closed and there are still restrictions on our operations. We must be prepared for further disruption should a second wave materialise in any of the countries in which we operate,' the company said.
At 9:12am: [LON:LSC] London Security PLC share price was 0p at 2100p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: