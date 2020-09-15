StockMarketWire.com - JTC reported that first-half profit rose 14.7% thanks to 'good momentum' across its private and institutional client services businesses.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose 14.7% to £10.4m on-year as revenue increased 15.2% to £53.7m.
Revenue in its private and institutional client services businesses increased by 10% and 20% respectively.
The performance was broadly in line with the board's expectations, the company said.
'Although overall margin at group level was at the lower end of our expectations, a particular area of focus going forward will be on the implementation of the revised operating model of our fund services business within the ICS division,' the company said.
At 9:24am: [LON:JTC] JTC PLC share price was +16.5p at 466.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
