StockMarketWire.com - Sleep wellness brand Eve Sleep said reported narrower losses following better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses narrowed 86% to £0.8m on-year, and revenue fell £12.2m from $12.9m. Both profit and revenue for the half year, were ahead of its expectations, the company said.
The recovery in all markets started in early April and strengthened in May and June, with the UK notably accelerating significantly ahead of expectations, the company said.
'The focus now is on building towards a longer-term growth plan as we draw closer to our goal of securing a base as a sustainable, profitable business,' the company said.
At 9:30am: [LON:EVE] Eve Sleep Plc share price was -1.02p at 5.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
