StockMarketWire.com - Materials group Haydale said it had signed contracts with Dowty Propellers to jointly develop graphene and nano material products.
Under the agreement, Haydale would assist Dowty in examining the feasibility and development of various material technologies, pertinent to Dowty's future product development, involving the incorporation of graphene and other nano scale materials, the company said.
Haydale would develop graphene-enhanced functional inks for strain sensing using its surface engineered graphene nanomaterials.
At 9:58am: [LON:HAYD] Haydale Graphene Industries Plc share price was +0.14p at 4p
