StockMarketWire.com - Alcoholic drinks maker Distil said it had launched a new rum drink completed a branding refresh across RedLeg rum range.
The new flavour would build on the success of RedLeg spiced rum, which was launched 2013, and RedLeg Pineapple Rum, which was launched in 2019.
'The launch of a new flavour was the perfect time to refresh the brand look and make it easier for consumers to navigate the range in retail stores, while retaining RedLeg's premium positioning,' the company said.
At 10:04am: [LON:DIS] Distil Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 1.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: