StockMarketWire.com - Industrial technology group PipeHawk said subsidiary QM Systems had won a contract to provide a facility to Isoclad for the manufacture of specialist clad panels.
The project, worth around £1.7, would start immediately and was due for completion within the current financial year.
At 2:22pm: [LON:PIP] PipeHawk PLC share price was +2p at 6.75p
