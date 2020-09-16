CA
18/09/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
18/09/2020 13:30 Retail trade
21/09/2020 13:30 New housing price index
CH
17/09/2020 07:00 Trade Balance
21/09/2020 08:00 Balance of payments
DE
18/09/2020 07:00 PPI
22/09/2020 09:00 Ifo economic forecast autumn report
ES
21/09/2020 08:00 Trade balance
22/09/2020 08:00 Industrial orders & turnover
EU
17/09/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
17/09/2020 10:00 Construction output
18/09/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
22/09/2020 15:00 Flash consumer confidence indicator
IE
22/09/2020 11:00 WPI
IT
17/09/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU
18/09/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
18/09/2020 10:00 Balance of Payments
JP
18/09/2020 00:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-food (Nation)
UK
17/09/2020 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
18/09/2020 07:00 Retail Sales
21/09/2020 00:01 Rightmove house price index
22/09/2020 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
17/09/2020 13:30 New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits
17/09/2020 13:30 Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
17/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
17/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
18/09/2020 15:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
18/09/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
22/09/2020 15:00 Existing home sales
22/09/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
