StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Futura Medical narrowed first-half losses on lower research and development costs.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.39m from £5.26m on-year as research and development costs fell to £927K from £4.7m.
Looking ahead, the company said it continued to target a 2021 European approval date for MED3000, an erectile dysfunction treatment.
In the US, the company said it continued to work with US Food and Health Administration to 'define the additional small study design required to confirm clinical efficacy and expect to be able to provide a progress update including the likely cost of such a study once the design has been agreed in the coming months.'
