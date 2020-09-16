StockMarketWire.com - Technology solutions provider Accesso Technology said current performance continued to be 'slightly ahead' of expectations after the company reported wider losses, but better-than-expected revenue in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to $18.5m from $4.6m on-year as revenue fell to $24.6m from $50.7m, though this was ahead of the company's own revised expectations, Accesso Technology said.
'Recent trading has continued to be slightly ahead of our expectations as nearly 80% of accesso passport and more than 60% of accesso LoQueue supported venues reopened with reduced capacities,' the company said.
'Assuming market conditions do not deteriorate, we expect revenue for the full year 2020 to be not less than $48m,' it added.
At 8:23am: [LON:ACSO] Accesso Technology Group PLC share price was +10p at 295p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
