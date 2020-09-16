StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilding materials supplier Brickability said current trading remained 'encouraging' after reported full year results in line with market expectations at its initial public offering as profit rose 41.7%.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, profit was £187.1m and revenue increased by 14.6% to £187.1m.
The company said £2.0m of the £3.6m increase in profit was 'due to the reduced finance expenses.'
The company declared a final dividend of 1.085p per share giving a total dividend for the year of 1.9528p.
'While April saw tough trading conditions there has been a significant improvement in each month since with EBITDA (earnings) in both June and July being ahead of the corresponding months in 2019,' the company said.
'Current trading remains encouraging with turnover in July 2020 1.6% ahead of July 2019.'
At 8:36am: [LON:BRCK] share price was +3p at 46.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
