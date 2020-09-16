StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Central Asia Metals maintained its production guidance but said it would further delay its decision on a dividend until it had clarity on the Sasa tailings storage facility 4 leakage.
The company said, citing initial information available, that it expected the facility 'can be repaired and secured and that an extended shutdown of the processing plant is unlikely.'
The tailings dam leakage that occurred at Sasa's TSF4 on 14 September 2020, had resulted in the company temporarily stopping production at the mine.
The company also provided an update on first-half performance during which profit and revenue fell.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell to $24.3m from $35.5m and revenue fell to $70.8m $85.6m.
The company maintained its 2020 copper production guidance of 12,500-to-13,500 tonnes of copper.
