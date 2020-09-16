StockMarketWire.com - Mining company SolGold said drilling had commenced at its Porvenir project in Ecuador's southern copper-gold province.
An initial drill hole was at current depth of 16.7m as part of a planned 8,000m initial drilling program.
'We are very excited to see commencement of drilling at Target 15 in Porvenir because the hole 1 target is of very high quality,' regional exploration manager Chris Connell said.
'The coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies over an extensive surface outcrop that returned an open-ended ore-grade intercept of over 140 metres at about 0.7% copper equivalent, is an extraordinary target,' he added.
Connell said the target potentially represented a large exposed porphyry copper-gold deposit and a second major porphyry discovery for the company within Ecuador.
At 9:09am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was -0.17p at 26.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: