StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its German fleet, AIDA Cruises, would expand its range of cruises this autumn with new sailings in Italy starting on 17 October.
The new seven-day itinerary departs from Civitavecchia near Rome and travels to Palermo and Catania in Sicily, Naples and La Spezia.
In Rome, an overnight stay was planned. The voyages would be offered weekly until Nov. 28, 2020.
At 9:21am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -30.75p at 1003.75p
