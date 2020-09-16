StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company The Pebble Group reported a small rise in first-half adjusted profit after a fall in revenue was offset by lower expenses.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.6m, compared to a loss of £3.6m on-year, which included a £4.1m exceptional cost due to deferred acquisition payments.
Adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £0.9m, up from £0.7m, even as revenue fell 30% to £33.6m.
Chief executive Christopher Lee said the company did not expected a significant return of conferences or events until at least the second half of 2021.
However, he said the current sales trend and the contracted, long-term nature of its client relationships gave it confidence in the re-emergence of sales demand through 2021.
At 9:50am: [LON:PEBB] The Pebble Group PLC share price was -5p at 87.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: