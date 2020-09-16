StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Frontier IP said Nandi Proteins had raised £720K via a convertible loan, including a £360K investment from the UK government's future fund.
As well as UK government's investment, Frontier IP invested £320K and Shackleton Finance invested £40K in the funding round, the company said.
Frontier IP held a 20.1% stake in Nandi Proteins. Shackleton was also an existing shareholder.
The funding would support Nandi in meeting technical and commercial milestones relating to a number of collaborative projects, the company said.
At 10:03am: [LON:FIPP] Frontier IP Group PLC share price was +1.5p at 65.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: