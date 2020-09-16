StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said founded entity Vedanta Biosciences had appointed Jeffrey Silber as its chief medical officer.
Silber had previously worked at Merck, AbbVie and EMD Serono, and will guide the advancement of the company's clinical programmes.
Vedanta Biosciences, which develops bacteria-based treatments for a range of conditions, had also secured $15m from Oxford Finance to further support its pipeline development.
This included four clinical-stage product candidates currently being evaluated for the treatment of high-risk C. difficile infection, inflammatory bowel disease, food allergy and advanced and metastatic cancers.
At 1:09pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was +13.25p at 283.25p
