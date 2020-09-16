StockMarketWire.com - Alien Metals sampling programmes on the San Celso and Los Campos silver projects in Mexico showed strong correlation with historic results, increasing confidence in future drilling programmes.
The company said it had also signed final legal documentation to allow it to carry out exploration work with an option to acquire the Nueva Andromeda permit located contiguous to the east of the San Celso project area.
Chief executive Bill Brodie Good said 12 underground and surface samples were collected across the projects as well as some surface reconnaissance on neighbouring ground.
'The results further validate the high-grade underground grades; the continuity away from the historic workings encourages us to push ahead with the next stage drilling work,' he said.
'Recent heavy rains and underground conditions limited the extent of the sampling programmes, however we are looking forward to getting back on the ground in the near-term.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:UFO] share price was +0.02p at 0.76p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
