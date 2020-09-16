StockMarketWire.com - Online broker Plus500 said operational momentum experienced in the first half had continued into the second
Revenue and particularly customer income had remained strong in the second half to date, the company said in a brief trading update for its annual general meeting.
'The company has also on-boarded a high level of new customers so far in the second half, driven by continued investment in its marketing technology, rapid response to market events and attractiveness of the group's market-leading mobile and tablet offering,' Plus500 said.
'These factors have ensured that platform usage remains at elevated levels and customer deposits continue to be very robust.'
At 2:03pm: [LON:PLUS] Plus500 LTD share price was -20p at 1479.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
