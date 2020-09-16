StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it had delivered total of around £7m worth of ventilators to the UK's National Health Service.
The company said the figure did not include the value of a ventilator support contract order announced in May and other smaller ancillary orders also received in the period since mid-March.
No further ventilators for Covid-19 deliveries to the NHS were now expected under the orders previously announced.
'We are delighted to have been able to complete these final deliveries to the NHS and have worked hard with all our partners in the UK and internationally to achieve this,' chief executive Neil Campbell said.
'It clearly demonstrates the strength and resources of our teams and their commitment to meet the needs of our customers and patients.'
'The additional revenues from these orders positions the company very well to achieve a strong performance this financial year.'
At 2:44pm: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +0.5p at 65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
