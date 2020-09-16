StockMarketWire.com - Online competition organiser Best of the Best said trading for the year to date had been stronger than expected at the time of its final results announcement in June.
'The momentum that built through the previous financial year has been maintained, resulting in a strong performance for the first four months of the new financial year and is expected to continue,' the company said in an AGM update
'This leads the board now to expect both revenue and profits for the full year ended 30 April 2021 to be ahead of previous management expectations.'
Best of the Best had launched a new additional 'Midweek' car competition in May, alongside it's existing Dream Car and Lifestyle competitions.
'This, in combination with sustained investment in marketing and customer acquisition has delivered increased customer activity and a broader customer base,' it said.
'The company also continues to reap the benefits of it's transformation to a wholly online operation.'
At 2:50pm: [LON:BOTB] Best Of The Best Plc share price was +175p at 1800p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
